Thursday

24th Jan 2019

Ticker

'Yellow Vest' protesters to run list in EU elections

By

A group of 'Yellow Vest' protesters announced on Wednesday it would run candidates in the upcoming European Parliament elections, with 31-year old Normandy health worker, Ingrid Levavasseur, to top the list. It could take around 13 percent of the vote in May, according to an Elabe poll, behind president Emmanuel Macron's party (22.5 percent) and Marine Le Pen's party (17.5 percent). Additional candidates will to be chosen by mid-February.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group

The European Commission has described the sale of EU citizenship by Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta as a "golden gate to Europe" for the rich. Unable to stop it, the commission now wants an expert group to probe the schemes.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs to grill Deutsche Bank over money laundering
  2. Greek parliament to vote on Macedonia name deal
  3. Media cut ties to reporter who plagiarised EU stories
  4. Cyprus to host southern EU summit next week
  5. 'Yellow Vest' protesters to run list in EU elections
  6. Barnier: No-deal preparations 'more important than ever'
  7. Commission offers no-deal Brexit help to EU fisheries
  8. OECD: France and Belgium top social spending

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. EU: Italy's choice to end or continue Operation Sophia
  2. European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP
  3. The demise of the INF treaty: can the EU save arms control?
  4. Stymied on 'golden passports', EU sets up expert group
  5. Tajani wants second term as EU parliament president
  6. EU commissioner floats idea for European space force
  7. France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty
  8. May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us