By EUOBSERVER

Cyprus is to host a summit between seven southern European Union countries on 29 January, Cypriot foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday. Leaders of Greece, Italy, Malta, France, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus would discuss immigration, Brexit and the EU's multi-annual financial framework for 2021-2017 as well as the upcoming EU-Arab League meeting at the summit, which would be the fifth of its kind.