By EUOBSERVER

A narrow majority in the Greek parliament is expected to approve ratification of the agreement reached last June, re-naming the Former Yugolsav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as North Macedonia, in a move that could help the country join Nato and the EU. Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras narrowly survived a confidence vote last week and needs backing from at least 151 MPs in the 300-member parliament to ratify the deal.