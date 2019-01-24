By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament will focus on Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank's, role in the money-laundering scandal that saw Danske Bank's Estonia branch handle around €130bn of "suspicious" cash - the biggest such scandal in EU history. Members of the parliament's special committee on financial crimes have invited Stephan Wilken, Deutsche Bank's head of anti-financial crime, to testify in a special hearing on 4 February, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.