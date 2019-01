By EUOBSERVER

The former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, was on Thursday charged with two counts of attempted rape and nine counts of sexual assault. Salmond, 64, has denied all the charges. As first minister of Scotland from 2007-2014, he led the campaign for Scottish independence, which was lost by 45 percent to 55 percent. Much of the campaign focussed on Scotland's right to be admitted to the EU.