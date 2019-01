By EUOBSERVER

The British Queen has called for "common ground" amid the UK's political crisis over Brexit. By tradition, the monarch never comments on political affairs. However, in a speech to the Sandringham Women's Institute she called for "never losing sight of the bigger picture" and "respecting" opposing views. Prime minister Theresa May's 'Plan B' Brexit deal is due to be debated next week, with just nine weeks to go until Brexit.