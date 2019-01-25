Friday

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini welcomed on Friday the vote by the Greek parliament in Athens to ratify a deal on neighbouring Macedonia's name. The Prespa Agreement sees the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) become North Macedonia, following a decades-long dispute with Greece over its region named Macedonia. The deal potentially unlocks North Macedonia's path to joining the EU and Nato.

Agenda

Brexit votes set for This WEEK

Brexit looks to dominate news this week as British MPs gear up for a vote on how to break the internal deadlocks over the proposed deal with the European Union.

Focus

Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth

Marine plastic pollution, much of it garbage from the Asia-Pacific region but also from Europe, is pushed into the Arctic seas by global ocean currents. Scientists are also increasingly detecting microscopic plastic particles brought to the Arctic by long-range winds.

EU data verdict imminent on Romania's €20m reporters' fine

National data protection authorities from around the EU are about to make public their decision on a threat by Romania's data chief to force journalists to reveal their sources, in a case involving high-level political corruption.

Opinion

The test for Sweden's new government

While the formation of a new government ends Sweden's fourth-month paralysis, it doesn't resolve the challenge from radical-right populists in Sweden. A key question remains: will treating populists like pariahs undercut the appeal of their, often anti-rights, politics?

