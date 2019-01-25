By EUOBSERVER

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini welcomed on Friday the vote by the Greek parliament in Athens to ratify a deal on neighbouring Macedonia's name. The Prespa Agreement sees the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) become North Macedonia, following a decades-long dispute with Greece over its region named Macedonia. The deal potentially unlocks North Macedonia's path to joining the EU and Nato.