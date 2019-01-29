By EUOBSERVER

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro rejected on Sunday calls to hold early elections, saying the opposition leader, Juan Guaido's, self-declaration as president was a coup attempt. EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the EU "will take further actions" in the absence of an announcement in the next days of elections, while France, Germany and Spain among others threatened to recognise Guaido unless elections were announced within eight days.