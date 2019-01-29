Tuesday

Venezuela rejects EU ultimatum on fresh elections

By

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro rejected on Sunday calls to hold early elections, saying the opposition leader, Juan Guaido's, self-declaration as president was a coup attempt. EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the EU "will take further actions" in the absence of an announcement in the next days of elections, while France, Germany and Spain among others threatened to recognise Guaido unless elections were announced within eight days.

Opinion

What does Poland want from the EU?

We propose several changes to the EU, derived from the political philosophy behind the current Polish government, and what Poles expect from the EU - this could be seen as a manifesto Poland wants the next European Commission to tackle.

Planned German coal exit boosts case for Nord Stream 2

German commission recommends phasing out coal power over the next 19 years - which will provide additional arguments to build the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which both the European Commission and the US have reservations about.

Opinion

Eastern Europe Matters

The foreign ministers of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic reflect on 10 years of the Eastern Partnership with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

News in Brief

  1. Canada trade deal in line with EU law, court advisor says
  2. Juncker Plan's effectiveness 'overstated', auditors say
  3. Report warns EU to invest in algorithm oversight
  4. Facebook promises political ad revamp for EU elections
  5. European Left party elects two 'Spitzenkandidaten'
  6. Over 70,000 march in Brussels demanding climate action
  7. 'Red scarves' march against 'yellow vest' violence in Paris
  8. EU medicines agency says goodbye to London offices

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

