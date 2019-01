By EUOBSERVER

Hungarian authorities are to decide if Portuguese Rui Pinto should be extradited as a hacker or protected as a whistleblower in relation to Football Leaks, an investigation into alleged tax fraud by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and others. "I consider this to be a historic, unprecedented case for Europe," his lawyer told Spiegel. Pinto was detained in Hungary last week on a European arrest warrant issued by Portugal.