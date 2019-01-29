Ticker
Facebook promises political ad revamp for EU elections
By EUOBSERVER
Facebook has promised to step up political advertising transparency ahead of the European Parliament elections in May. In a statement on Monday, the tech giant promised "new tools to help prevent foreign interference in the upcoming elections and make political advertising on Facebook more transparent", including pre-authorisation for advertisers and a searchable advert library, revealing who was behind it, the cost, and number of readers and their demographics.