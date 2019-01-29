By EUOBSERVER

The EU and its member states should make sure that public watchdogs understand the influence of automated decision-making, and the risks of bias, a report published Tuesday said. The paper 'Automating Society', published by the non-profit AlgorithmWatch, called on governments to invest in applied research. It also said the public debate about artificial intelligence (AI) should be confined to "current or imminent developments", rather than on potential super-intelligence.