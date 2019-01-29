By EUOBSERVER

The so-called Juncker Plan, the EU commission's flagship fund, has been effective in raising money for investments, but "the amounts of investment mobilised may be overstated", according to a European Court of Auditors' report. The auditors found that often the Juncker Plan just replaced other financing from the EU and the European Investment Bank. The report also states that most investments went to a few larger 'old' member states.