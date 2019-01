By EUOBSERVER

"The EU has agreed that by 2020, three percent of EU member states' GDP should be invested in research, development and innovation, yet we are still far from reaching this target," the European Commission said in a reflection paper published Wednesday. According to Eurostat, in 2017 only Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and Germany spent more than three percent of their GDP on R&D. The EU average was 2.07 percent.