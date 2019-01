By EUOBSERVER

Germany's government on Wednesday downgraded the country's economic forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent growth, the weakest since 2013 and much less than the 1.8 percent growth it had predicted in the autumn. Economy minister Peter Altmaier cited Brexit and trade conflicts as reasons for the slowdown in growth. The unemployment rate in Germany is predicted however to drop further, to below five percent in 2019.