Friday

1st Feb 2019

European Parliament votes to recognise Venezuela's Guaido

By

The European Parliament on Thursday voted to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president. The motion called him "the only legitimate interim president of the country", pending new and transparent elections to "restore democracy." That goes further than EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who in a statement last week called for a "political process" leading to new elections. The resolution is non-binding.

EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine

Europe has stepped up pressure on Russia to free Ukrainian sailors, amid concern of a potential flare-up in Russian violence, ahead of elections in March.

MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary

MEPs who launched a procedure examining the democratic situation in Hungary last year now want member states to step up efforts. The government in Budapest meanwhile accuses MEPs of attacking Hungary over migration.

Opinion

Why majority voting on EU taxation is a bad idea

Harmonising tax rates would probably not mean harmonising all tax systems to low rates – such as those in Ireland, for instance, but much rather an increase of taxes across the continent.

'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan

EU officials and member states reject renegotiating the agreed Brexit deal, despite the British PM's effort to change the Irish backstop. The EU also demands the UK keep paying to the EU budget even in case of a no-deal Brexit.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs vote down plan to weed out 'fake' political groups
  2. Six people died daily in 2018 crossing Mediterranean
  4. MEPs back greater transparency on lobbyist meetings
  5. Germany downgrades economic forecast over Brexit
  6. EU plan to remove 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution
  7. EU officials to visit Ireland in search for Brexit solution
  8. European Central Bank to get Irish chief economist

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

Latest News

  1. MEPs vote for transparency, despite EPP secret ballot
  2. EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
  3. Secret ballot on transparency is no secret, says EPP
  4. MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary
  5. Why majority voting on EU taxation is a bad idea
  6. 'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan
  7. Auditors raise alarm over air pollution in Europe
  8. UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit

