Ticker
European Parliament votes to recognise Venezuela's Guaido
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament on Thursday voted to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president. The motion called him "the only legitimate interim president of the country", pending new and transparent elections to "restore democracy." That goes further than EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who in a statement last week called for a "political process" leading to new elections. The resolution is non-binding.