By EUOBSERVER

Plans to weed out "fake" political groups in the European Parliament failed to muster enough votes on Thursday as MEPs rejected the proposal floated by German MEP Jo Leinen. Opposition to the measure, which would require parties to demonstrate "political affinity" with each other, also came from the Greens. The plan needed a 376 majority to pass. It got 354 in favour, 267 against and 27 abstentions.