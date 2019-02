By EUOBSERVER

Bulgaria has pledged to build a new pipeline to pump Russian gas from Turkey to Serbia after three firms, including Russia's Gazprom, Bulgaria's Bulgargaz, and Swiss firm MET signed contracts to use it. The €1.4bn project could strengthen EU dependence on gas and undermine Ukrainian security, EU and US diplomats fear. Russia is also building a second pipe, Nord Stream 2, to bypass Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014.