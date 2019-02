By EUOBSERVER

The European Union's Irish agriculture commissioner, Phil Hogan, has said that Brussels is "ready for all eventualities" and has "tools available that we are able to put into effect fairly quickly," should Irish farmers suffer a collapse in food prices in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal, the Irish Times reported. The Irish agri-food sector could be hit by €1.7bn tariffs in a no-deal scenario.