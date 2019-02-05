By EUOBSERVER

An 'Alternative Arrangements Working Group', including Leave and Remain Conservative MPs, will start three days of talks on Monday on alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop. Prime minister Theresa May appointed Brexiteers Steve Baker, Owen Patterson and Marcus Fysh as well as Remainer former ministers Damian Green and Nicky Morgan to the group. The BBC reported that the working group would consider extending the Brexit transition period for a year.