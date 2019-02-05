By EUOBSERVER

European commissioner for justice Vera Jourova said on Monday the EU code of conduct set up to counter illegal hate speech online "works well". Major internet firms, like Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube, have signed up to the code, promising to take down hate speech within 24 hours. "Companies are now assessing 89 percent of flagged content within 24 hours, and promptly act to remove it when necessary," Jourova said.