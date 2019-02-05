Tuesday

European commissioner for justice Vera Jourova said on Monday the EU code of conduct set up to counter illegal hate speech online "works well". Major internet firms, like Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube, have signed up to the code, promising to take down hate speech within 24 hours. "Companies are now assessing 89 percent of flagged content within 24 hours, and promptly act to remove it when necessary," Jourova said.

Italy will keep blinking in 2019

Italy's 'marriage of convenience' coalition government likes picking battles with Brussels. But with the economy now in recession, and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini needing to keep the business lobby on board, expect Rome to blink first.

