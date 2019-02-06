Ticker
Eurogroup opacity is deliberate, says NGO
By EUOBSERVER
Large eurozone countries like Germany and France can "twist arms and put pressure on other members" because of a lack of transparency in the Eurogroup, the informal body of the eurozone's finance ministers, Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday. "The Eurogroup's lack of transparency is meant as a feature, not a bug," it said. Consequently, citizens can voice their opposition to Eurogroup decisions "only after the fact".