5th Feb 2019

Eurogroup opacity is deliberate, says NGO

Large eurozone countries like Germany and France can "twist arms and put pressure on other members" because of a lack of transparency in the Eurogroup, the informal body of the eurozone's finance ministers, Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday. "The Eurogroup's lack of transparency is meant as a feature, not a bug," it said. Consequently, citizens can voice their opposition to Eurogroup decisions "only after the fact".

Opinion

Italy will keep blinking in 2019

Italy's 'marriage of convenience' coalition government likes picking battles with Brussels. But with the economy now in recession, and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini needing to keep the business lobby on board, expect Rome to blink first.

Brexit stalemate dominates This WEEK

With the EU's refusal to renegotiate the withdrawal deal and British confusion about what to do next, Brussels gets on with its business - while wondering if Brexit will ever end.

German, French MEPs tried to block #MeToo measure

A majority of MEPs accepted signing a declaration on appropriate behaviour - but some voted against. The opposition came mostly from centre-right German and far-right French MEPs.

