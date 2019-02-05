Ticker
Merkel: Irish border solution could be part of Brexit future relations
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said there are "certainly ways" to solve the Irish Brexit border problem. Speaking at a press conference in Japan, she refused to re-negotiate the Brexit deal, but suggested the follow-up deal on the future relationship could settle questions related to the Irish backstop. "You have to be creative, you have to listen to each other, and such conversations can and must be made".