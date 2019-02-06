By EUOBSERVER

The former chief prosecutor of Romania's anti-corruption agency, Laura Codruta Koevesi, has been ranked first in the selection procedure to head the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the Guardian reported. Koevesi investigated ministers, mayors and members of parliament, before Romania's justice minister dismissed her in July 2018. Twenty EU countries agreed in 2017 to set up EPPO to fight large-scale cross-border financial crime. It is set to open next year.