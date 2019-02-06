Wednesday

6th Feb 2019

Ticker

Study: Danish war greenlight based on tailored information

The Danish parliament's approval of participation in wars in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq was based on inadequate and tailored information from the then government, lead by liberal prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen, according to an investigation by researchers at University of Copenhagen published on Tuesday. The current liberal government lead by Lars Loekke Rasmussen closed an official investigation into the matter in 2016.

