7th Feb 2019

Italy's Di Maio meets 'yellow vest' protestors in Paris

Italy's deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishemnt Five Star Movement, on Tuesday in Paris met with 'yellow vest' protest leader, Christophe Chalencon, and European Parliament candidates on the yellow vest list headed by Ingrid Levavasseur. "The wind of change has crossed the Alps," Di Maio tweeted. Yellow vest protestors also joined ranks with a major union, CGT, in nationwide French protests on Tuesday.

Opinion

Why Brussels' toxic lobbying culture must end

What is revelatory about the study by Corporate Europe Observatory is the sheer number of embassies, committees and advisory groups that lobbyists can target: from the Council all the way down to standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed.

Vestager says 'no' to Siemens-Alstom mega-merger

The EU blocked the merger of the makers of Germany's ICE and France's TGV trains, citing concerns of reduced competition and extra costs for consumers and taxpayers. The two countries now want to change the rules.

