Italy's deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishemnt Five Star Movement, on Tuesday in Paris met with 'yellow vest' protest leader, Christophe Chalencon, and European Parliament candidates on the yellow vest list headed by Ingrid Levavasseur. "The wind of change has crossed the Alps," Di Maio tweeted. Yellow vest protestors also joined ranks with a major union, CGT, in nationwide French protests on Tuesday.