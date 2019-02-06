By EUOBSERVER

Advocate General Nils Wahl of the Court of Justice of the EU said on Wednesday that Germany's controversial road tax is not discriminatory, as Austria has argued. German motorists get tax relief equivalent the road tax, which foreigners do not, but Wahl said that these two groups are not comparable. Austria's claim was "premised on a fundamental misunderstanding of the concept of 'discrimination'," the court said in a statement.