By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia is poised to become Nato's 30th member state, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Wednesday after the alliance signed an accession protocol with Skopje. "It's a proud day for us all," Stoltenberg said, adding that it would join in about a year after the 29 Nato allies ratified the move. "History doesn't simply happen, you have to make it happen," Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov said.