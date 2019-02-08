By EUOBSERVER

The EU Commission slashed its growth forecast for the European economy on Thursday, citing global trade tensions. The commission projected the eurozone's GDP will grow by 1.3 percent in 2019, down from 1.9 percent forecast last November. The EU's growth as a whole was revised to 1.5 percent from 1.9 percent. All EU countries are expected to grow, but projections for Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands were revised downwards.