By EUOBSERVER

France recalled its ambassador from Italy on Thursday for consultations, saying Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio's meeting with French 'yellow vest' protestors was an unacceptable provocation. Tensions between the two EU states have run high lately also over treatment of asylum seekers and the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said he would happily meet French president Emmanuel Macron to ease ties.