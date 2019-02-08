Ticker
EU details new cyber sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
Data breaches, intellectual property theft, attacks on IT infrastructure, and hacking of classified information could in future see the EU impose targeted sanctions on foreign entities and individuals, the Bloomberg news agency reports, citing an internal EU memo dated 6 February. The new sanctions "could target those involved in these types of cyber activity anywhere, regardless of their nationality and location," the internal proposal, under discussion by EU diplomats, said.