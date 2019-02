By EUOBSERVER

Centrist parties are on track to get the most MEPs in Poland in May, according to a survey by the country's Institute of Public Affairs. The so-called European Coalition, led by the centre-right Civic Platform party, polled 42 percent, ahead of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party on 37.5 percent. A new liberal party, called Spring, led by openly gay Polish politician Robert Biedron polled 8.5 percent.