Ticker
Measles killed record 72 people in Europe last year
By EUOBSERVER
Europe had a record high number of measles cases last year, with total 72 children and adults killed by the virus in 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s regional office for Europe said on Thursday. More children were being vaccinated against measles than ever before, but with gaps "leaving increasing clusters of susceptible individuals unprotected." Anti-vaccine campaigners in many countries warn parents against the measles vaccination.