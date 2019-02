By EUOBSERVER

Energy use in the European Union increased 1 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, Eurostat figures published on Thursday showed. It was the third consecutive year that energy consumption went up, moving the EU away from its commitment to reduce consumption by 20 percent in 2020 compared to 1990. In 2017, final energy consumption fell compared to 2016 in only four EU states; Belgium, the UK, Italy, and Slovenia.