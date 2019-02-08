By EUOBSERVER

Days before a trial begins against 12 Catalan leaders in the Spanish supreme court, the socialist government, lead by Pedro Sanchez, is facing political turbulence over its strategy to win backing from two Catalan pro-independence parties in parliament to have the 2019 budget approved. Leader of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, accused Sanchez of "high treason" as he tried to facilitate talks with pro-independence Catalan parties.