Friday

8th Feb 2019

Ticker

Spanish budget enmeshed in Catalonia conflict

By

Days before a trial begins against 12 Catalan leaders in the Spanish supreme court, the socialist government, lead by Pedro Sanchez, is facing political turbulence over its strategy to win backing from two Catalan pro-independence parties in parliament to have the 2019 budget approved. Leader of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, accused Sanchez of "high treason" as he tried to facilitate talks with pro-independence Catalan parties.

Opinion

Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU

Theresa May's venture seems very similar to the attempt by Alexis Tsipras in 2015 to persuade Brussels to accept his terms for the bail out - a huge negotiation failure, presented to the public as the best possible deal.

EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks

After Theresa May's "robust" talks with top EU officials, London and Brussels agree to talk further - even though their opposing positions have not inched closer. European Parliament president Antonio Tajani warned "We're weeks from an economic and human catastrophe."

  EU energy use on the rise despite climate goals
  Measles killed record 72 people in Europe last year
  France recalls ambassador from Italy over yellow vests row
  Polish ruling party trails in EU election poll
  EU details new cyber sanctions
  Juncker and May next Brexit meeting at end of February
  EU commission cuts economic growth projection

