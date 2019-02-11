Ticker
Swedish fish quota 52 percent over sustainable limit
By EUOBSERVER
The 2019 fishing limits for Sweden allows 52 percent more fishing than what scientists said would be sustainable, according to a new analysis of EU fish quota, published Monday. According to the New Economics Foundation, EU fisheries ministers last December set quotas for themselves in secret talks that in 55 cases were higher than the scientific advice. The United Kingdom and Ireland followed Sweden as the worst offenders.