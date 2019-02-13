Ticker
EU to spend €4m on Africa trade statistics
By EUOBSERVER
The EU will contribute €4m to a new African Union Trade Observatory, the European Commission announced Saturday. "It will provide the African Union, the African countries and the private sector with data and statistics that are essential for the sound monitoring of continental trade and evidence-based policy-making," said EU development commissioner Neven Mimica. The observatory is aimed at helping an African-continent free-trade area develop.