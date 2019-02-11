Monday

11th Feb 2019

Ticker

EU to spend €4m on Africa trade statistics

By

The EU will contribute €4m to a new African Union Trade Observatory, the European Commission announced Saturday. "It will provide the African Union, the African countries and the private sector with data and statistics that are essential for the sound monitoring of continental trade and evidence-based policy-making," said EU development commissioner Neven Mimica. The observatory is aimed at helping an African-continent free-trade area develop.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Feature

Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan

Romania is due to join the single currency in 2024 - despite currently only meeting one of the four criteria. Now the government in Bucharest is enlisting an unlikely ally to promote the euro to the public: the clergy.

Agenda

Brexit talks and Italy dominate This WEEK

EU and UK negotiators reopen Brexit talks as the clock tics to March. Italy's populist prime minister also shares his vision of the EU with MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. EU to spend €4m on Africa trade statistics
  2. Swedish fish quota 52 percent over sustainable limit
  3. Final talks on copyright scheduled for this week
  4. Farage claims 'huge appetite' for new Brexit party
  5. EU energy use on the rise despite climate goals
  6. Spanish budget enmeshed in Catalonia conflict
  7. Measles killed record 72 people in Europe last year
  8. France recalls ambassador from Italy over yellow vests row

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

Latest News

  1. EU leaders out of touch with normal people, Poland says
  2. Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan
  3. Germany to keep final say on Russia pipeline
  4. Brexit talks and Italy dominate This WEEK
  5. EU wanted to use Facebook's lobby power in US
  6. Startups told to pack their bags after three years
  7. France makes U-turn against Russian gas pipe
  8. Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us