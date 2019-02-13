By EUOBSERVER

The European Ombudsman confirmed on Monday it upheld its verdict that the promotion of Martin Selmayr to EU Commission secretary-general had been a case of "maladministration". The ombudsman called it "highly regrettable" the commission, led by Jean-Claude Juncker, chose not to change the appointment procedure, as the ombudsman recommended. "The ombudsman looks forward to implementation by the next commission," it said. The commission had disagreed with the initial verdict.