EU finance ministers expressed "clearly diverging" views on the European Commission's plan to decide certain tax issues by a qualified majority of member states, rather than unanimity. Euro commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday that the executive wants to move "step-by-step" and combatting tax fraud should be the first issue decided by majority only. Despite several ministers opposing the idea, the Romanian presidency plans to hold further discussions on the topic.