By EUOBSERVER

European ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has welcomed the generally "very high" level of transparency of Brexit talks, and urged the commission and member states to maintain this through the future relationship talks. The ombudsman, tasked with promoting good administration at EU level, met with EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday in Strasbourg. In total, 106 negotiating documents were published and the negotiating team replied to 10,000 messages from the public.