By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission refused to comment on the record to a Greenpeace report estimating that 18-20 percent of the EU budget benefits the livestock sector. However, a commission source, speaking on condition of anonymity, sent EUobserver a written statement. "The commission regrets that the reports jumps to conclusions and makes uncertain and unverified links to substantiate a dubious claim that cannot be based on facts or statistics," it said.