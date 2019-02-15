By EUOBSERVER

EU negotiators agreed on Thursday the EU should set up a European Labour Authority, 11 months after the European Commission proposed it. MEPs managed to give the agency the power to tackle so-called 'letter box' companies. "Companies that are trying to circumvent paying a proper wage or labour rights through malicious constructions will now have to fear inspections and fines for their practices," said centre-left Dutch MEP Agnes Jongerius.