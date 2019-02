By EUOBSERVER

MEPs on Thursday supported a new EU-level tool to screen foreign direct investment (FDI), with 500 votes in favour, 49 against, and 56 abstentions. The new system will make sure FDI is vetted in a coordinated way to ensure it does not harm Europe's strategic interests. The European Commission will have the right to ask for information, but the final decision whether to allow an investment remains a national matter.