Ticker
Hungary will not claim EU funds for fraudulent project
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary will not submit invoices to claim EU funds for projects carried out by Elios, the company once owned by premier Viktor Orban's son-in-law and where the EU's anti-fraud agency found "serious irregularities", Hungarian media reported. "It's a wise decision, that solves the problem for the EU but not for the Hungarian taxpayer," MEP Ingeborg Grassle, the European Parliament's budgetary control committee chair told EUobserver on Thursday.