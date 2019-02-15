Friday

15th Feb 2019

Ticker

Hungary will not claim EU funds for fraudulent project

By

Hungary will not submit invoices to claim EU funds for projects carried out by Elios, the company once owned by premier Viktor Orban's son-in-law and where the EU's anti-fraud agency found "serious irregularities", Hungarian media reported. "It's a wise decision, that solves the problem for the EU but not for the Hungarian taxpayer," MEP Ingeborg Grassle, the European Parliament's budgetary control committee chair told EUobserver on Thursday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU Parliament demands Saudi lobby transparency

A resolution demanding Saudi Arabia release prisoners and stop gender-based violence was passed by over 500 MEPs on Thursday in Strasbourg. They also demanded greater transparency over Brussels-based lobbying for the Saudis, following an EUobserver exclusive.

EU agrees draft copyright reform, riling tech giants

After marathon talks, EU negotiators agree on provisional copyright reform, requiring companies to filter content to prevent unauthorized work on their platform. Online platforms and open-internet advocates warn it will hurt the free flow of information.

Calls for Tajani's resignation over Slovenia, Croatia row

The European Parliament's Italian president referred to Croatia and Slovenia as former Italian regions at the weekend, sparking outrage. Although Antonio Tajani apologised, somer former leaders and MEPs are now calling for his resignation.

Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline

Germany will need to make sure EU rules are being followed by Russia's controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, currently under construction, it was decided in negotiations between EU institutions on Tuesday evening.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary will not claim EU funds for fraudulent project
  2. MEPs back new EU system to screen foreign investments
  3. New EU labour agency to hunt down 'letter box' firms
  4. College of Europe rector questioned over Saudi visit
  5. Convictions for 1,800 over France's Yellow Vest protests
  6. Antisemitic incidents up 74% in France
  7. Study: Germany needs 260,000 immigrants per year
  8. Commission source rejects Greenpeace report on farms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Latest News

  1. EU Parliament demands Saudi lobby transparency
  2. Saudi Arabia, but not Russia, on EU 'dirty money' list
  3. EU agrees draft copyright reform, riling tech giants
  4. Rutte warns EU to embrace 'Realpolitik' foreign policy
  5. Calls for Tajani's resignation over Slovenia, Croatia row
  6. Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline
  7. Brussels and Washington need clarity from Tymoshenko
  8. MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us