By EUOBSERVER

Hungary will not submit invoices to claim EU funds for projects carried out by Elios, the company once owned by premier Viktor Orban's son-in-law and where the EU's anti-fraud agency found "serious irregularities", Hungarian media reported. "It's a wise decision, that solves the problem for the EU but not for the Hungarian taxpayer," MEP Ingeborg Grassle, the European Parliament's budgetary control committee chair told EUobserver on Thursday.