By EUOBSERVER

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called a snap election for 28 April. Sanchez's announcement came after his minority government suffered a defeat in parliament on its 2019 budget plan, with Catalan pro-independence MPs and centre-right opposition rejecting the proposal. The Socialist PM has been in power since June 2018. It will be the third time Spaniards are asked to elect a new parliament since December 2015.